CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with three consecutive wins as the Beavers took down Bushnell 83-66 Tuesday evening at Gill Coliseum.

Glenn Taylor Jr. finished with 19 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Jordan Pope continued the hot start to his Oregon State career, finishing in double-figures for the third-straight contest, as he ended his day with 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Rodrigue Andela was a force inside, putting up 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Dzmitry Ryuny came through with 12 points, six boards and four blocks. Dexter Akanno had a team-high eight assists, as the Beavers provided assists on 26 of 34 field goals in the contest.

As a team, Oregon State shot 52.3 percent from the floor, while holding Bushnell to 32.8 percent shooting. OSU scored 52 points in the paint.

The Beavers scored the first five points of the game, on their way to an early 9-4 lead. The Beacons battled back to get within a point with just under 12 minutes left in the opening half.

Oregon State used an 11-0 run to extend the advantage to 15 with 5:30 to go before the break, but Bushnell responded with nine-unanswered points to get back within six. The Beavers were in front 41-34 at the intermission.

OSU exploded for a 10-0 run early in the second half, and went in front by 16 at the under-12 media break. The Beavers extended the advantage beyond 20 with seven minutes on the clock.

Oregon State controlled the contest from there, leading by as many as 27 on its way to the 17-point win.

The Beavers will remain at home this weekend for a matchup with Portland State on Saturday.

OSU Athletics