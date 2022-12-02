PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Dexter Akanno converted a 3-point play with eight seconds left to lift the Oregon State men's basketball team to a 66-65 win over Washington in the Beavers' Pac-12 opener Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum.

Akanno finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds. Senior Dzmitry Ryuny filled the stat-sheet, going for 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals. Glenn Taylor Jr. finished with 10 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Michael Rataj put up eight points and seven rebounds in his first career start.

Rodrigue Andela had eight points on 4-for-7 shooting.

As a team the Beavers shot 44.9 percent from the floor, while holding the Huskies to 40.0 percent shooting. Oregon State led by as many as 18 in the contest.

The teams were level at four points apiece headed to the game's first media timeout. Oregon State used an 11-0 run to jump in front 21-9 12 minutes before the intermission. The Beavers continued to control the game from there, extending the run to 21 unanswered points, and holding Washington scoreless for a stretch of over seven minutes.

The Beavers headed to the break leading 38-26. Ryuny led Oregon State with 13 first-half points.

Washington battled back early in the second half, getting within six at 40-34 at the period's first media timeout. The Huskies cut the edge to three, before Oregon State brought the advantage back to 11 with eight minutes to go.

UW exploded to score six points in a 30-second span to bring the game to 61-60 with 2:49 on the clock. The Huskies retook the lead moments later, and went ahead by as many as three before Oregon State fought back to take the victory.

The Beavers will hit the road on Sunday to take on USC.

OSU Athletics