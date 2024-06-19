PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State pitchers Nelson Keljo and Eric Segura have earned invitations to USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

The two will participate at the training camp in Cary, N.C., and surrounding areas starting June 26. USA Baseball will then announce the International Friendship Series roster, which will take on Chinese Taipei over five games, as well as the Summer League Tour roster, which will play in four games against teams from the Appalachian and Coastal Plain Leagues.

Keljo appeared in 20 games for the Beavers in 2024, starting three, where he went 3-0 with a 3.98 earned run average. He struck out 60 in 43 innings, while opponents batted .259 against him. The Portland native has pitched in 43 games over two seasons for OSU, going 5-0 with 92 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings.

Segura, from Soledad, Calif., made 15 starts for the Beavers last season, finishing with a 6-1 record and 4.93 ERA. He was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, striking out 72 in 69 1/3 innings. Opponents batted .242 against him.

OSU Athletics