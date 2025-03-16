Jade Carey’s Record Day Leads Beavers in Front of Record Crowd

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Scrimmage Nuggets: Defense Wins | Day 6 Interviews | Recruiting Notebook: New Futurecast, QB Visit & MORE | Where Is OSU WBB Projected In NCAA Tourney?

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jade Carey earned a pair of perfect scores as Oregon State gymnastics finished with a season-high 197.700 in front of a program record 9,042 fans at Gill Coliseum.

She finished the day with a career-best 39.925, which included a pair of perfect 10s on beam and floor, and came after a 9.950 on vault and 9.975 on the bars. Carey, who swept the event titles, has now won both the all-around and beam titles in all 10 of her appearances this season.

Sophia Esposito’s run of fantastic form continued on Saturday, earning a pair of 9.850s on vault and beam and 9.925 on floor. The performance also marked her second-consecutive week with a 9.900 or better, having earned a 9.900 on beam in San José on Sunday, while that floor score was also among the top three of all competitors at the meet.

Kaitlin Garcia tied her career high on floor exercise with a 9.950, adding a 9.850 on vault, while Sage Thompson earned a pair of 9.900 or better scores on floor (9.900) and bars (9.925). Olivia Buckner competed three events for her third-consecutive meet and set a new season high on vault (9.825) and floor (9.850) to go with a 9.850 on the beam.

As a team, Oregon State set a number of season highs and came within striking distance of program records, starting with a vault squad that set a new season-best mark for a single rotation, combining for a 49.325.

After a strong bars rotation that culminated in a 49.225, the Beaver beam and floor lineups each made a statement.

Led off by Esposito and Buckner’s back-to-back 9.850s, Lauren Letzsch set a new career high on beam, earning a 9.950, which made it three-consecutive weeks with an improved score after earning a 9.850 at Stanford and 9.875 in San José. Jennifer McMillan was given a 9.875 before Carey’s 10 ignited the record-breaking crowd.

The floor lineup stirred fans into even more of a frenzy with its incredible fourth rotation.

A Savannah Miller 9.775 was followed by Buckner’s 9.850 and Esposito’s 9.925, the first of four-consecutive 9.900 or better scores for the Beavs; following Esposito was Sage Thompson (9.900), Garcia (9.950) and Carey (10).

In total, OSU finished with a. 49.625 on floor, sealing a 197.600 team score that is the fourth highest in a single meet in program history, which came in front of the biggest crowd to ever watch gymnastics at inside Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State returns to action for its home finale next Friday, scheduled for March 21 at 7 p.m. against Fisk.

OSU Athletics