AUSTIN, Texas – Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey has been named a College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-American, it was announced on Tuesday.

Earning a spot on the First Team, Monday’s announcement marked the first time in her career that Carey has been named an Academic All-American.

Carey’s selection is yet another highlight during what has been an incredible spring and summer for the Phoenix, Ariz., native, who won three regional titles and finished as a silver medalist at the NCAA Championships in the all-around and on floor exercise.

One week after the college season ended, Carey won the all-around, vault and floor exercise at the 2024 American Classic and added top-five finishes at the Core Hydration Classic (vault – first, all-around – fourth) and Xfinity U.S. Championships (vault – third, floor – fourth).

That momentum was carried into the Olympic Trials, where she secured her place on the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Oregon State gymnastics has excelled academically under Head Coach Tanya Chaplin, with over 50 student-athletes earning WCGA Scholastic All-America honors and some 127 being named Academic All-Conference during her time in Corvallis.

To qualify for CSC Academic All-American distinction, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore academically, maintain at least a 3.50 GPA and be a key member of their team. Carey becomes the eighth Beaver gymnast to earn the CSC Academic All-American distinction and is the first since Yuki Lamb in 2008.

OSU Athletics