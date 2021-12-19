Oregon State TE Teagan Quitoriano Declares For NFL Draft

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior tight end Teagan Quitoriano has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

His decision comes the day after OSU's 24-13 loss to Utah State in the LA Bowl... He becomes the second Beaver to declare for the NFL Draft, joining Avery Roberts.

Quitoriano finishes his Oregon State career with 40 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns. 2021 was his best campaign to date as he tallied 19 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

"I'd like to thank everyone that has been with me over my last four years here at Oregon State. To fans and supporters of the program, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for making every Saturday memorable.

To my coaches, past and present, without you I would not be the man or the player that I am today. To my teammates, I appreciate you all pushing me every day to get better and I hope I did the same to you. I gave my all for you guys. Most importantly to my family, I have the best support in the world from you and absolutely would not be here without you.

With that being said, I would like to forgo my last year of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. As always, go Beavs!!"