83 Oregon State Beavers Named To Fall Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll

SAN FRANCISCO – A total of 83 Oregon State student-athletes over five sports have been named to the Fall Academic Honor Roll, the Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday.

Football has 41 student-athletes on the list, followed by men’s soccer (15), women’s soccer (12), cross country (12) and volleyball (three).

To be eligible, student-athletes must maintain at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average.

Football (41)

Dylan Black, Environmental Sciences

Silas Bolden, Business Administration

Marco Brewer, Business Administration

Sebastian Briski, Biology

Jack Colletto, Mechanical Engineering

Nathan Eldridge, College Student Services Admin

Michael Erhart, Finance

Jacob Ferenczi, Civil Engineering

Ryan Franke, Business Administration

Taliese Fuaga, University Exploratory Studies

Jaydon Grant, Business

Joshua Green, Sociology

Ben Gulbranson, Public Health

Ronald Hardge III, Human Development & Family Science

Everett Hayes, Mechanical Engineering

Isaac Hodgins, Speech Communication

Peyton Hogan, Accountancy

Logan Horton, Finance

Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Graduate

Alton Julian, Public Health

Brandon Kipper, Psychology

Luke Loecher, Civil Engineering

Sione Lolohea, University Exploratory Studies

Arnez Madison, University Exploratory Studies

Tyler Morano. Finance

Rweha Munyagi, Biology

Luke Musgrave, BioHealth Sciences

Jake Overman, Business Administration

Joe Quillin, Political Science

James Rawls, Sociology

Semisi Saluni, University Exploratory Studies

Noah Seumalo, Computer Science

Kanoa Shannon, Business Administration

Riley Sharp, Marketing

Korbin Sorensen, Business

Tommy Spencer, Digital Communication Arts

Cory Stover, Tourism, Rec, & Adventure Lead

Nick Suing, Marketing

Sam Vidlak, University Exploratory Studies

Junior Walling, Management

Rejzohn Wright , Sociology

Men’s Soccer (15)

Javier Armas Pastor, Business Administration

Ousmane Ba, Public Health

Alexander Cover, Digital Communication Arts

Micah Craig, Kinesiology

Brendan Dexter, Mechanical Engineering

Sofiane Djeffal, Digital Communication Arts

Adrian Fernandez Fernandez, Economics

Brendan Herb, Business Administration

Connor Lambe, Marketing

Carlos Moliner, Human Development & Family Science

Tyrone Mondi, Business Administration

Christian Ortiz, Business Administration

Alexander Salt, Business Administration

Ellis Spikner, Business Administration

Joel Walker, Business Administration

Women’s Soccer (12)

Hailey Coll, Nutrition

Sophie Conrad, Kinesiology

Kaillen Fried, Accountancy

Laura Galceran Heras, Finance

Amber Jackson, Kinesiology

Gwenyth Jacobs, Psychology

Aubrie Rasheed, University Exploratory Studies

Alyssa Romero, University Exploratory Studies

Abigail Schwartz, Human Development & Family Science

Bridgette Skiba, Psychology

Madeline Tetz, Digital Communication Arts

Anna Wagner, Pre-Interiors

Cross Country (12)

Isabella Ayala, Environmental Sciences

Liv Downing, Political Science

Grace Fetherstonhaugh, Sociology

Marielle Friedman, Mathematics

Aleen Golla, BioHealth Sciences

Alexa Hayes, Animal Sciences

Meagen Lowe, Psychology

Kaylee Mitchell, Nutrition

Gabrielle Peterson, Sociology

Elizabeth Rinck , Public Health

Zoe Simmons, Kinesiology

Haley Wolf, Ecological Engineering

Volleyball (3)

Nya Buckner, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Grace Massey, Business Administration

Emma Villaluz, BioHealth Sciences`