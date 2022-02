WATCH: Oregon State WBB Previews Arizona & Arizona State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State women's basketball head coach Scott Rueck, and guard Noelle Mannen as they talk about sweeping the LA schools this past weekend, look ahead to this weekend's matchups with Arizona & Arizona State, and much more!

