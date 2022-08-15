How Oregon State's 2023 class stacks up to the rest of the Pac-12
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
A while back we were asked to compare Oregon State's 2023 recruiting class to the rest of the Pac-12. With the downtime in the recruiting cycle as we are currently in a dead period, there's never a better time to compare classes.
Below, we take a look at each Pac-12 class and offer our thoughts.
MORE: The 3-2-1: What We Learned From OSU's Scrimmage | Scrimmage Nuggets | WATCH: Scrimmage Interviews | Jonathan Smith Talks Scrimmage | BeaversEdge Breaks Down OSU's Scrimmage | Film Room: OL Zander Esty | Fall Camp HQ
USC ( Pac-12: #1 / Nationally #14)
Is USC football back? That has yet to be decided on the field but on the recruiting trail, the Trojans are once again a powerhouse under Lincoln Riley. 15 commitments so far for the Trojans including nine prospects that are four-star recruits or better. The Trojans are currently 14th nationally in the rankings and could end up being a top-10 class.
USC's top commitment:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news