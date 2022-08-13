NUGGETS From Oregon State's First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

The scrimmage lasted for a little over two hours, and we saw the first, second, third, and even parts of the fourth team offense get live action, along with running through special teams action as well.

- The defense did not allow a single touchdown to the offense over the course of nearly two hours of live action. Jonathan Smith mentioned after practice ended that the offense ran nearly 100 plays, so the defense has to be pretty happy with its first full live day on the Reser Stadium turf.

- The only points of the day came off the legs of kickers Everett Hayes, and Josh McCormick. Hayes missed his first two kicks of the day, a pair of 49-yard attempts, but then knocked through two 41-yarders, a 50-yarder, a 35-yarder, and a 24-yarder. McCormick knocked through a 41-yard attempt of his own.

- The running backs didn’t have a lot of room to operate at all. It’s been a theme most of camp, but the defensive line and linebackers have really done a phenomenal job bottling up the run. It took until the fifth drive of the day for Damien Martinez to jump through a hole on the left side of the line and follow the blocks of Joshua Gray and Marco Brewer for 15 yards.

- -It was a good day for young defenders. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold notched a sack on the second drive of the day, Mathias Malaki-Donaldson reeled in a sack of his own on the final play of scrimmage, redshirt freshman Jack Kane picked off Ben Gulbranson on a play where the redshirt freshman just threw it up for grabs. Skyler Thomas reeled in an interception of his own and was in the middle of a handful of other plays. Redshirt sophomore Cade Brownholtz added to the sack tally with a sack of Dom Montiel.

