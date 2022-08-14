The 3-2-1: What We Learned From Oregon State's First Scrimmage

1. The Defense Is Definetly Ahead Of The Offense

-> The dominant theme of fall camp so far showed itself once again on Saturday afternoon as Oregon State's defense continued to be ahead of the offense. While it's not uncommon for a defense to be ahead of an offense at this point in fall camp, the fact that the defense didn't allow a single touchdown was particularly impressive. There's a lot of preseason attention on the defense as they return a large amount of experience and reasonably expect to take a step forward under newly-minted defensive coordinator Trent Bray. The players have praised what Bray has brought to the defense and the common theme has been playing more aggressively compared to previous seasons. The early returns so far look promising, it'll be very interesting to see how the defense holds up as the offense starts to build more confidence and rhythm.

2. A Lot Of Talent At Running Back

-> The Beavers have a really good dilemma at running back heading into the season as there are a handful of guys who are really talented with the ball in their hands. With the offense not getting a whole lot going on Saturday, there weren't a ton of opportunities for the backs to break loose, but regardless, there's a ton of talent at the position. Between Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe, Damien Martinez, Jam Griffin, and Isaiah Newell, the Beavers have a plethora of options at the position and it's going to be very difficult to narrow down the rotation. The final two weeks should be an intense competition between the group as each guy looks to make his case for being in the rotation...