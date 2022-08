PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!





On Thursday night, Auburn (CA) offensive lineman Zander Esty became Oregon State's 15th commitment in their 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle committed to the Beavers over Cal, Portland State, and San Diego State. Below, BeaversEdge provides a scouting report on Esty and what he could bring to the Beaver's offensive line in the future.

