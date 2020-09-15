BeaversEdge - Historical Analysis: Diamonds In The Rough 2012-'16

Historical Analysis: Diamonds In The Rough 2012-'16
In a new article series that we're starting at BeaversEdge, we'll be diving deep into the history of Oregon State's football recruiting classes in the Rivals era.
Today, we continue a multi-part series that will focus on under-the-radar and under-recruited guys who turned out to be diamonds in the rough.
To be eligible, the recruit had to be ranked two stars or less as an incoming prospect.
2012 - LB Caleb Saulo
-> First up on our list of Diamonds in the Rough is former linebacker Caleb Saulo.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder came to Corvallis as just a two-star recruit from Kent, Wash., but emerged as one of the better interior linebacker defenders the Beavers had during that stretch as he logged 23 career starts.
Saulo's most impressive year came in his senior campaign as he started all 12 games at inside linebacker and led the team with 95 tackles. He also finished the season second on the team with 7.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.0 sacks.
Saulo's defensive leadership and playmaking were crucial to the Beavers down the stretch of the 2016 season as the Beavers wrapped up the season with wins over Arizona and Oregon.
2013 - LB Manase Hungalu & OL Fred Lauina
