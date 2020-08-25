BeaversEdge - Historical Recruiting Analysis: Best Hits '02-'06

In a new article series that we're starting at BeaversEdge, we'll be diving deep into the history of Oregon State's football recruiting classes in the Rivals era.

After running through the Diamonds in the Rough from 2002-2006, today, we dive into the best hits on top-rated recruits during the same span.

To be eligible, the recruit had to be ranked five or four stars as an incoming prospect.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: Latest on 2021 DB Al Ashford | BeaversEdge Mailbag: How will no fall season impact recruiting?