BeaversEdge - Historical Analysis: Diamonds In The Rough 2007-'11

To be eligible, the recruit had to be ranked two stars or less as an incoming prospect.

Today, we continue a multi-part series that will focus on under-the-radar and under-recruited guys who turned out to be diamonds in the rough.

In a new article series that we're starting at BeaversEdge, we'll be diving deep into the history of Oregon State's football recruiting classes in the Rivals era.

What better way to start this edition of Diamonds in the Rough than with James Rodgers and Brandon Hardin?

In this edition, there's no doubt that the 2007 class was the most advantageous to Diamonds in the Rough as both Hardin and Rodgers were studs at the college level and each got their shot in the NFL.

Starting with Rodgers... what can be said that hasn't already?

The 5-foot-6, 164-pound receiver wasn't nearly as much of a household name in recruiting compared to his younger brother Jacquizz, but man oh man, when Rodgers got on campus, all bets were off.

Rodgers' skillset and size were perfect for then-Oregon State head coach Mike Riley as he helped develop Rodgers into one of the most dynamic college receivers the Beavers ever had.

With Rodgers came the 'Fly Sweep' as Riley unearthed the old play-call from Willamette University (OR) and within just a few short years, watched it become a mainstay across college football.

Many teams claim to have been at the forefront of the spread offense when it took over college football in the mid to late 2000s, but Riley was one of the only coaches who regularly used the fly-sweep in a pro-style offense.

The rewards for Rodgers and the Beavers were immense. He recorded 222 receptions for 2,578 yards and 19 touchdowns, and on the ground, he added 1,410 yards and nine touchdowns.

If it hadn't been for Rodgers' torn ACL suffered in 2010, there's a good chance he would have been able to carve out a nice role for himself in the NFL. Unfortunately, the knee injury was devasting and despite him returning the next season, he wouldn't ever be the quite the same player he once was.

Hardin, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback, was one of the most physical and fundamentally sound defensive backs the Beavers had during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Despite Hardin laboring through several injuries at OSU, including missing his entire senior season in 2011 with a shoulder injury suffered in fall camp, he was still able to play big and come up big for the Beavs when it mattered.

For his college career, Hardin registered 105 tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 38 games.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Chicago and lasted in the NFL until the 2014 season. Injuries plagued Hardin's ability to arguably still be in the league, but it doesn't take away from the bonafide college stud the Beavers turned him into.