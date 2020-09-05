BeaversEdge - Historical Recruiting Analysis: Best Hits '07-'11

2007 - N/A

Spin-> While the Beavers signed a pair of four-star recruits in Reggie Dunn and David Ross, neither of them panned out in Corvallis. Dunn never actually made it after running into some academic troubles and eventually playing out his career at Utah, while Ross never cracked the two-deep at OSU and eventually ended up at Portland State.

2008 - N/A

Spin-> Despite signing the biggest recruit in school history in five-star defensive end Simi Kuli, it never materialized. Coming out of El Camino CC in Southern California, Kuli was one of the most hyped recruits ever to choose OSU as he was one of, if not the top-rated JUCO recruit in the nation. Unfortunately, Kuli never made an impact in Corvallis. He never enrolled and ultimately ended up at West Texas A&M where he was no longer of national relevance.

2009 - OL Michael Phillip