BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap
With week one of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
RELATED: 2022 DB Carlos Mack Seeing Love From OSU | The EDGE POD: Catching Up With 2021 QB Commit Sam Vidlak
Quarterback
Jake Luton - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String
-> Luton, who's the backup to Gardner Minshew II, was inactive in the Jags' win over Indianapolis.
Sean Mannion - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> Kirk Cousins' backup in Minnesota, Mannion didn't see action in the Vikings' Week 1 loss to Green Bay.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Matt Moore - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Running Back
Ryan Nall - Chicago Bears - Third String
-> Nall was active for Chicago's season-opening contest against Detroit but didn't log any statistics.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Artavis Pierce - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks - Houston Texans - First String
-> In his debut for Houston, Cooks recorded two catches for 20 yards. The Texans dropped their opening week matchup against the defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Isaiah Hodgins - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
Victor Bolden Jr. - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Tight End
Noah Togiai - Indianapolis Colts - Third String
-> Togiai was inactive against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He continues to operate as the third tight end behind Jack Doyle and Mo Alie Cox.
We’re so proud 🥺🤩@JakeLuton6 x @noahtogiai_04 #NFLBeavs pic.twitter.com/O8sKcw2WHx— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 13, 2020
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String
-> N/A
Josh Andrews - New York Jets - Second String
-> N/A
Isaac Seumalo - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> N/A
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sean Harlow - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> N/A
Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> N/A
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> (Steelers play Mon. night)
Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> 4 tackles & 1 forced fumble in Buffalo's 27-17 win over New York.
Punter
Johnny Hekker - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In the Rams' 20-17 win over Dallas, Hekker punted three times for a total of 142 yards, averaging 47.3 per punt.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.