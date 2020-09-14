BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap

With week one of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.

Jake Luton - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String

-> Luton, who's the backup to Gardner Minshew II, was inactive in the Jags' win over Indianapolis.

Sean Mannion - Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> Kirk Cousins' backup in Minnesota, Mannion didn't see action in the Vikings' Week 1 loss to Green Bay.

Matt Moore - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad