BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap

{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 10:03:58 -0500') }} football

Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

With week one of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.

Quarterback

Jake Luton - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String

-> Luton, who's the backup to Gardner Minshew II, was inactive in the Jags' win over Indianapolis.

Sean Mannion - Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> Kirk Cousins' backup in Minnesota, Mannion didn't see action in the Vikings' Week 1 loss to Green Bay.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matt Moore - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back 

Ryan Nall - Chicago Bears - Third String

-> Nall was active for Chicago's season-opening contest against Detroit but didn't log any statistics.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Artavis Pierce - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks - Houston Texans - First String

-> In his debut for Houston, Cooks recorded two catches for 20 yards. The Texans dropped their opening week matchup against the defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Isaiah Hodgins - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR

Victor Bolden Jr. - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End 

Noah Togiai - Indianapolis Colts - Third String

-> Togiai was inactive against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He continues to operate as the third tight end behind Jack Doyle and Mo Alie Cox.

Offensive Line 

Mike Remmers - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String

-> N/A

Josh Andrews - New York Jets - Second String

-> N/A

Isaac Seumalo - Philadelphia Eagles - First String

-> N/A

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sean Harlow - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad

-> N/A

Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

-> N/A

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out

-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary 

Steven Nelson - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> (Steelers play Mon. night)

Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills - First String

-> 4 tackles & 1 forced fumble in Buffalo's 27-17 win over New York.

Punter

Johnny Hekker - Los Angeles Rams - First String

-> In the Rams' 20-17 win over Dallas, Hekker punted three times for a total of 142 yards, averaging 47.3 per punt.

----

