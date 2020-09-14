PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The day is September 14th, and we are now officially through week one of college football for many division one FBS conferences. As of now everything has been relatively smooth, which only makes it more likely that Oregon State and the rest of the Pac-12 will soon return to the gridiron. In the mean time, recruiting has not stopped - and as I spent my Saturday watching football I found myself wondering how seeing other teams playing would affect current and future Oregon State targets - which is a question that has been asked multiple times on The Dam Board.

The conclusion I came to was that the impact won't be significant, and there are a few reasons why.