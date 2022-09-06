PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant and offensive lineman Brandon Kipper have each earned weekly honors from the Pac-12, the conference announced on Tuesday. Grant has been named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Week and Kipper its Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Both Grant and Kipper have earned their respective honors for the first times in their career.

Also on Tuesday, Jack Colletto earned his third career Hornung Award Honor Roll selection.

Grant intercepted a first-quarter pass, forced a fumble at the OSU 2-yard line, made four tackles and broke up two passes in the Beavers’ 34-17 win over Boise State Saturday at Reser Stadium. The interception marked the seventh of his career and helped setup the Beavers’ first score of the season. His forced fumble on a Boise State pass in the second quarter led to an OSU fumble recovery and touchdown to make the game a 24-0 lead.

Kipper, meanwhile, was part of an offensive line that helped the Beavers to 470 yards of total offense, including 178 on the ground. The Caldwell, Idaho native made his 33rd consecutive start for the Beavers, and graded out at better than 80 per Pro Football Focus.

Grant, from West Linn, Ore., gives OSU Defensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back seasons after Avery Roberts was recognized in 2021. Kipper, meanwhile, is the third OSU player to be recognized on the offensive line, joining Nathan Eldridge (twice) and Nous Keobounnam.

Colletto, meanwhile, ran for a 41-yard touchdown, recovered a fumble and made three tackles to be recognized on the Hornung Award weekly honor roll. He was recognized twice for the honor last season. The Hornung Award recognizes the most versatile player in college football.

OSU Athletics