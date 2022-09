PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State got their 2022 season off to a great start on Saturday night with a 34-17 win over the Boise State Broncos. As the Beavers begin to get ready for their week two matchup on the road against Fresno State, BeaversEdge has the complete reaction from the recruiting trail as the Beavers hosted over 50 prospects

"The atmosphere was unreal from the fans the student section it was amazing, everyone was so polite to me and my family overall an amazing experience." - 2024 WR Aiden Hall

"I love it. Corvallis is the place to be the campus is so nice the people are very welcoming" - 2026 WR Cynai Thomas

