With the Oregon State football team (1-0) earning a season-opening win for the first time since 2015 with a 34-17 win over Boise State (0-1), BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the loss...

Party like it's 2012?

It may just be one game, but I don't think it's a stretch to say that we're potentially seeing Oregon State's best defense since the likes of Jordan Poyer, Scott Crichton, Michael Doctor, and others...

It's been a decade since Oregon State's defense looked so stout this early in the season and they made a massive statement against the Mountain West favorite Boise State Broncos on Saturday night.

There was a lot of internal optimism from the defense all fall camp about how newly-minted defensive coordinator Trent Bray was improving the defense, but few could have expected a performance like this dominant on that side of the ball.

The Beavers were able to chase BSU starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier in the second quarter as they forced him into three turnovers (two interceptions and a strip-sack) and never allowed him to get into any sort of rhythm. Even more impressive was that Bachmeier is one of the more experienced quarterbacks the Beavs will face this season.

Boise State gained a little offensive traction when they went to backup Taylen Green, but it's fair to assume the Beavers did almost zero prep on Green knowing Bachmeier's prowess.

All told, the Beavers forced five Boise State turnovers and each one proved to be crucial.

The first two Bachmeier interceptions from Rejzohn Wright and Jaydon Grant were especially important because it was early in the first quarter and the Beavers were able to get Bachmeier out of rhythm, essentially ending Boise State's chances at keeping this one close. The Beavers officially ended Bachmeier's night when Riley Sharp forced a fumble that Jack Colletto recovered...

The fourth turnover forced by OSU was perhaps the most important as Boise had a first and goal from the five-yard line with the Beavers leading 17-0 late in the second quarter.

The Broncos looked like they had an easy score as backup running back Ashton Jeanty caught a pass from Green and made it to the two-yard line before Grant came in and delivered a crushing blow that jarred the ball loose and allowed for Alex Austin and Drew Chatfield to recover... that turnover really seemed to be the breaking point for the Bronco offense and it proved that the Beaver defense can create multiple game-changing turnovers.

The Beavers shut out the Broncos at the half and took a 24-0 lead into the halftime break...

While the Beavers did allow Green and the Boise State offense to gain some traction in the second half with 17 points, I attribute that more to the fact that Green brought a completely different skill set to the table than Bachmeier.

Austin tallied the Beavers' fifth and final turnover of the evening as he intercepted Green early in the fourth quarter to officially end the Broncos' hopes. The Beavers ended up allowing 311 yards of total offense but 195 of those yards came in the second half when the game was largely in control.

One game doesn't make a season, but it's been since at least 2012 when the defense looked this stout in an opener, and that's got to give the Beavers a ton of confidence heading into a hostile road environment against another good offense in Fresno State next week...