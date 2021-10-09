 BeaversEdge - Game Day: Oregon State vs Washington State
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-09 13:19:20 -0500') }} football

Game Day: Oregon State vs Washington State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

After opening up Pac-12 play with wins over USC & Washington State, the Oregon State football team is back in action today, facing the Washington State Cougars in Pullman...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!

Who: Oregon State (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) @ Washington State (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12)

When: 1 p.m. PT

Where: Martin Stadium - Pullman, Wash.

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

---

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Oregon State vs Washington State
----

