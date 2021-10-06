 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 6 Update
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-06 10:04:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 6 Update

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) starting to pop up on various bowl projections, BeaversEdge.com gives you a detailed look at where the Beavers currently stand.

MORE: WATCH: OSU Offense Previews WSU | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In TE Cooper Jensen?

USA Today

Projection: First Responder Bowl vs Baylor on Dec. 28th

Bleacher Report

Projection: Holiday Bowl vs Pittsburgh on Dec. 28th

CollegeFootballNews

Projection: Holiday Bowl vs Pittsburgh on Dec. 28th

ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy) 

Projection: Valero Alamo Bowl vs Iowa State on Dec. 29th

San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner) 

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs BIG10 on Dec. 30th

SportingNews

Projection: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}