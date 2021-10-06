Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 6 Update
With the Oregon State football team (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) starting to pop up on various bowl projections, BeaversEdge.com gives you a detailed look at where the Beavers currently stand.
USA Today
Projection: First Responder Bowl vs Baylor on Dec. 28th
Bleacher Report
Projection: Holiday Bowl vs Pittsburgh on Dec. 28th
CollegeFootballNews
Projection: Holiday Bowl vs Pittsburgh on Dec. 28th
ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy)
Projection: Valero Alamo Bowl vs Iowa State on Dec. 29th
San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner)
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs BIG10 on Dec. 30th
SportingNews
Projection: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st
----
