Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Washington State Expert

To learn more about the Washington State, BeaversEdge.com caught up with WazzuWatch Publisher Scott Hood , who covers the Cougars.

Scott Hood: Most analysts predicted Washington State would finish no higher than fourth in the Pac-12 North, with most forecasting a fifth or sixth-place finish, so the current 2-3 record is about right. The losses to USC and Utah weren't unexpected.

The opening game loss to Utah State caught some people by surprise, as well as the margin of victory at Cal last weekend. However, the No. 1 story surrounding the Cougars so far in 2021 hasn't been anything that's happened on the field.

It's been Nick Rolovich's vaccination status. Rolovich announced in July that he was not vaccinated against Covid, and so far he's stuck to his guns. He's declined to answer reporter's questions about it, citing privacy reasons.

