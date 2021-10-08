Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Washington State Expert
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
To learn more about the Washington State, BeaversEdge.com caught up with WazzuWatch Publisher Scott Hood, who covers the Cougars.
MORE: Staff Predictions | 2022 DB Sam Mason Calls OSU Atmosphere "Amazing"
1. Sitting at 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12, what’s your overall assessment of Washington State this year?
Scott Hood: Most analysts predicted Washington State would finish no higher than fourth in the Pac-12 North, with most forecasting a fifth or sixth-place finish, so the current 2-3 record is about right. The losses to USC and Utah weren't unexpected.
The opening game loss to Utah State caught some people by surprise, as well as the margin of victory at Cal last weekend. However, the No. 1 story surrounding the Cougars so far in 2021 hasn't been anything that's happened on the field.
It's been Nick Rolovich's vaccination status. Rolovich announced in July that he was not vaccinated against Covid, and so far he's stuck to his guns. He's declined to answer reporter's questions about it, citing privacy reasons.
MORE: Injury Report | Edge Podcast: Previewing OSU v WSU & Talkin' Recruiting
2. What were the Cougars able to do right in the win over Cal compared to the prior two losses to Utah & USC?
SH: "Since allowing 447 yards in a 45-14 home loss to USC on Sept. 18, the Washington State defense has played much better. They allowed 98 fewer yards the following week in a 24-13 loss at Utah.
Last week, the Cougars stifled the Cal offense, limiting the Bears to just 273 total yards in a 21-6 win at Berkeley. Right now, the WSU defense is playing its best football of the Rolovich Era. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert deserves a lot of credit for finally getting the defense pointed in the right direction."
3. QB Jayden de Laura had a fair amount of success against the Beavs last year… how’s he playing so far this year and what can the Beavers do defensively to slow him down?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news