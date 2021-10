WATCH: Oregon State Offense Previews Washington State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, running back Deshaun Fenwick, and wide receiver Anthony Gould as the trio recaps the win over Washington and looks ahead to Saturday's matchup with Washington State.

