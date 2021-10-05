COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In TE Cooper Jensen?

Below, BeaversEdge.com Publisher Brenden Slaughter , Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus , and Rivals National Analyst Adam Gorney break down what the Beavers are getting in the 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect.

Oregon State landed its first commitment of the 2023 class last night in tight end Cooper Jensen !

This is a big commitment for a lot of reasons, and the one that stands out to me the most is the timing of it. Not only is it significant that it came after a win, but this is the earliest commitment I can remember the Beavs getting in a long time.

Oregon State was the first school to offer Jensen back in April. Arizona and Tennessee followed up shortly after.

Between the time of his offer and the day of this story, Jensen visited Corvallis three different times, but knew since his very first visit that Oregon State was home.

"Everyone is very welcoming and friendly. My first time down there I could tell it just felt like home. I knew from the start that I had to go there," said Jensen.

Since that visit, the 6-fooot-6, 215-pound tight end has built a strong relationship with the Oregon State staff, particularly Coach Wozniak and Coach Smith.

Jensen's most recent visit for the Washington game sealed the deal, and now the Beavs officially have their first piece of the 2023 recruiting class.

- Jared Halus