BeaversEdge - Game Day: Oregon State vs Washington

 Game Day: Oregon State vs Washington
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 14:10:44 -0600') }} football

Game Day: Oregon State vs Washington

Brenden Slaughter
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

It's GAMEDAY!!

After dropping its opener against Washington State a week ago, the Oregon State football team (0-1) is back in action tonight against the Washington Huskies (0-0).

It's often said that teams make the biggest adjustments for the better from week one to week two and there's no question the Beavers will need to be at the top of their game to give themselves a chance in Seattle...

Who: Oregon State vs Washington

When: 8:00 p.m. PT

Where: Husky Stadium; Seattle, Washington

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

How to listen: Click here

---

Oregon State vs Washington 
Injury Report

Staff + Board Predictions for OSU v UW

Starters as Recruits: OSU v UW

Beavers announce four players unavailable due to COVID-19

Matthew Tago Enters Transfer Portal

Heat Check: Latest on Rollins, Mbow, Baskerville

5 Questions with UW Expert

Depth Chart vs UW

Beavers add PWO Jake Parrella

Offense Aiming For More Consistency

What do you want to see in week 2?

2022 Recruit Big Board

Beavers Aim To Improve Tackling

Smith Presser + Notes & Quotes

WBB Adds A Pair

Thursday Report

Beavs picked last in MBB

MBB: Beavs add Davis

{{ article.author_name }}