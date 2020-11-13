With the Oregon State football team (0-1) looking to rebound against Washington (0-0) after a sloppy performance against Washington State, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the Beavers injury-wise heading into the

The good news for OSU? The injury list is short once again...

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Heat Check: Rollins, Mbow, Baskerville | Thursday Report