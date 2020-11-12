BeaversEdge - Beavers Add 2021 PWO OLB Jake Parrella

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Aim To Improve Tackling | WATCH: Tibesar, Colletto, Wright, & Arnold Talk Defensive Improvement

The Oregon State football program added a high-priority preferred walk-on as 2021 outside linebacker Jake Parrella (OH) committed to the Beavers on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder chose Oregon State over a legacy situation in Nebraska, where his father John Parrella had a standout career before spending 14 seasons in the NFL. Jake also boasted an offer from Dayton in addition to his PWO from the Cornhuskers.

The elder Parrella was also Nebraska's defensive line coach in 2016 & 2017 under then-head coach Mike Riley but wasn't retained when Scott Frost came in.

Earlier this season, Parrella showed off his defensive prowess at Lutheran West High School in Ohio, recording three defensive touchdowns in their 51-20 win.

The Beavers have always had a solid track record when it comes to identifying potential sleepers in a given class, and PWO's are no different. Whether it be guys like Nous Koebounnam or Jaydon Grant, both of whom started off their Oregon State careers as walk-ons, Smith and Co. have a strong track record of getting the best out of each player once they get immersed in their program.

Given that Parrella comes from an NFL pedigree and boasts an impressive build, I'd be willing to bet that linebackers coach Trent Bray, who also coached with Parella's dad on Riley's staff, will be able to turn him into a player who very easily could be a steal when it is all said and done.