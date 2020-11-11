BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Officially Announce DaShawn Davis

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the addition of Dashawn Davis who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Davis, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound shooting guard, will join the Beavers out of Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. He attended Our Savior Lutheran High School in the Bronx, N.Y.

“We’re really looking forward to getting Dashawn to Oregon State,” Tinkle said. “He’s an electrifying player who can play either guard position. He gets after it defensively and takes pride in being a disruptor. Offensively, he has great court vision and awareness – a true playmaker with the ability to be a prolific scorer as well. Dashawn is a New York kid with incredible moxie and toughness and has played for some great coaches. He will be a tremendous addition to our program.”

Davis is the No. 7 rated junior college prospect in the nation according to 247 Sports. He led Trinity Valley Community College with 21.3 points per game on 50.8 percent shooting from the floor. Davis also led the Cardinals with 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals per contest. He scored more than 30 points in a game five times during the 2019-20 season, including a 41-point performance against Tyler Junior College.

The guard helped Our Savior Lutheran High School win 31 games in his junior season, averaging 18.5 points per game that season.

Davis competed for New York Wiz Kids and the New York Lightning AAU squads. He averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 50 percent from the floor for the Lightning in the 2018-19 Nike U17 EYBL.

“I’m excited to join Oregon State and compete in the Pac-12 Conference,” Davis said. “I really felt a connection with Coach Tinkle. I feel like this coaching staff will give me an opportunity to be myself, and I’m looking forward to joining the team.”

