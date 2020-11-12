 BeaversEdge - Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Washington Expert
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Washington Expert

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

To learn more about Oregon State's opponent this weekend, BeaversEdge.com chatted with Dawg Report Editor Lars Hanson, who covers the Washington Huskies.

1. What's the vibe around the program after not starting its season this past weekend after CAL's COVID situation?

Lars Hanson: "I'd say UW is very antsy - but still focused - heading into Saturday. Especially after learning that the game against Cal was off, I think that just hardened the players. It means even more for some seniors who need as many games as possible to put tape on for NFL scouts. Overall UW as a team has handled the COVID-19 pandemic very well, and it seems as if they're foaming at the mouth to play a real opponent."

2. What will be the most noticeable differences under Jimmy Lake compared to Chris Petersen?

LH: I don't think UW will be as reserved on offense compared to how they have been in recent years. Even on special teams as I would expect the team to play more aggressively and for all four quarters. UW has struggled with slow starts on offense, and I think under Lake that won't be as much the case."

