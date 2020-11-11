BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Officially Announce Kampschroeder, von Oelhoffen

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2022 FB Recruit Big Board | OLB Matthew Tago Enters Transfer Portal

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team will welcome in a pair of nationally touted signees, head coach Scott Rueck announced Wednesday. Greta Kampschroeder and Talia von Oelhoffen will join the Beavers as freshmen for the 2021-22 season.

“This is an exciting day for Beaver Women’s Basketball and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Greta and Talia to Oregon State and our basketball family,” Rueck said. “From a basketball standpoint, they bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence, and toughness to our program.

They are dynamic perimeter players and have the athleticism and physicality to play both inside and out. They understand the game, impact it in so many ways, and have the skill-set to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates that will enhance our community and the culture of our program.

I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have highly impactful careers at Oregon State.”

Both signees were named to the Naismith High School Girls Watch List on Tuesday, honoring them as candidates for Naismith Player of the Year.

Greta Kampschroeder

Guard

6-foot

Naperville, Ill.

Naperville North High School

Midwest Elite EYBL

Greta Kampschroeder (Naperville, Ill.) is a five-star recruit and is the No. 8 recruit in the nation according to Blue Star Media. She is the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report’s No. 3 shooting guard in the class. Kampschroeder is a two-time All-State First Team honoree in Illinois and has been a team captain since her sophomore season. She was named to the Naperville Herald All-Area Team three times and helped lead her high school to a Regional title in 2020, the first for the program in 15 years.

According to ESPN, Kampschroeder is a “Skilled guard with versatility, size in the backcourt; playmaker with unselfish persona, executes in half-court game; manufactures shots, delivers off the dribble and finishes plays in traffic; basketball IQ knocks down shots to the arc; competes on both ends of the floor; an elite prospect in the class of 2021.”

Kampschroeder was named the Naperville Sun Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020 and was also Dupage Valley Conference Player of the Year both of those campaigns. She averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 steals per game during her junior season, and has surpassed 1,500 career points with one season still remaining in her high school career.

“I chose Oregon State for many reasons, but what really drew me in was the type of people they have within their program,” Kampschroeder said. “They push one another to be better players, coaches, and people. The family atmosphere and relationships they create with one another are something I’m looking forward to being a part of, as well as joining the amazing community of Corvallis. Along with the people, I’m just excited to be a part of a program that’s going to accomplish big things.”