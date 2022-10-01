PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

GAME DAY is here! Following a narrow loss to USC to open conference play a week ago, the Oregon State football team is back in action for another big-time matchup, this time on the road against 12th-ranked Utah...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!

Who: Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) vs No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0)

When: 11 a.m

Where: Rice Eccles Stadium - Salt Lake City, UT

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***