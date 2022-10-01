Game Day: Oregon State vs Utah
GAME DAY is here! Following a narrow loss to USC to open conference play a week ago, the Oregon State football team is back in action for another big-time matchup, this time on the road against 12th-ranked Utah...
Who: Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) vs No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0)
When: 11 a.m
Where: Rice Eccles Stadium - Salt Lake City, UT
How to watch: Pac-12 Networks
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
Snap Counts & Grades vs USC
----
