PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of the EDGE Podcast!

Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge writer T.J. Mathewson to break down the latest in Oregon State sports!

This week, Slaughter and Mathewson recap Oregon State's narrow loss to USC to open Pac-12 play and look ahead to the challenges No. 12 Utah presents this Saturday...

MORE: Recruit Reactions From OSU-USC | WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Defensive Play & Previews Utah | A Closer Look At Utah | MBB: Beavers Land 2023 PF Gavin Marrs | WATCH: Oregon State Offense Recaps USC, Previews Utah | Oregon State Football By The Numbers