With the Oregon State football team (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) set to face No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Utes...

- The Utes currently rank third in the FBS in passing yards allowed (132.8).

- Saturday's game will be the 25th meeting between the Utes and the Beavers with Utah winning five of the last six games.

- With a win, Utah will win its 55th Pac-12 Conference game.

- Head coach Kyle Whittingham is three wins away from 150 career victories.

- Utah is currently 54-42 (.562) all-time in Pac-12 games since joining the league in 2011.

- The Utes lead the Pac-12 in first downs defense (51), passing yards allowed (132.8), scoring defense (14.0), team passing efficiency (168.89), team passing efficiency defense (93.47), total defense (244.0) and time of possession (33:53).

- Utah is the only team in the Pac-12 and is one of five Power Five programs ranked in the top-20 in the FBS in both scoring offense (19th in the FBS, 42.0 ppg) and scoring defense (13th in the FBS, 14.0 ppg allowed).

- Utah is 65-22 when ranked in the AP Poll during the Kyle Whittingham era.

- Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham's 17 years as head coach.

- Utah was picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, receiving 26 first-place votes.- The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the championship game in 2021.

- Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 72 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah increased its capacity to 51,444 with the Ken Garff Red Zone in 2021.