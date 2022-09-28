Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Utah
With the Oregon State football team (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) set to face No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Utes...
Utah Quick Hits
- The Utes currently rank third in the FBS in passing yards allowed (132.8).
- Saturday's game will be the 25th meeting between the Utes and the Beavers with Utah winning five of the last six games.
- With a win, Utah will win its 55th Pac-12 Conference game.
- Head coach Kyle Whittingham is three wins away from 150 career victories.
- Utah is currently 54-42 (.562) all-time in Pac-12 games since joining the league in 2011.
- The Utes lead the Pac-12 in first downs defense (51), passing yards allowed (132.8), scoring defense (14.0), team passing efficiency (168.89), team passing efficiency defense (93.47), total defense (244.0) and time of possession (33:53).
- Utah is the only team in the Pac-12 and is one of five Power Five programs ranked in the top-20 in the FBS in both scoring offense (19th in the FBS, 42.0 ppg) and scoring defense (13th in the FBS, 14.0 ppg allowed).
- Utah is 65-22 when ranked in the AP Poll during the Kyle Whittingham era.
- Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham's 17 years as head coach.
- Utah was picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, receiving 26 first-place votes.- The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the championship game in 2021.
- Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 72 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah increased its capacity to 51,444 with the Ken Garff Red Zone in 2021.
Did You Know?
The teams are meeting for the 25th time, and 11th in Salt Lake City. Oregon State leads the all-time series, 12-11-1, with Utah holding a 6-4 advantage in Salt Lake City.
OSU's last win in SLC came back in the 2013 season when the Beavers won an offensive shootout 51-48 in overtime. Sean Mannion threw for 443 yards and five touchdowns while Brandin Cooks hauled in nine receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in OT...
Matchup To Watch
Oregon State's Offense vs Utah's Defense
-> Following Oregon State's loss to USC where the offense never seemed to find its footing en route to 14 points and four turnovers, this matchup against Utah's defense figures to be a huge storyline in this contest.
The Utes always boast a stout defensive unit and this season is no different, allowing just 244 yards per contest. Following the four turnovers a week ago, Chance Nolan and the offense will certainly need to be sharper in order to put up more points.
By The Numbers
Kyle Whittingham Press Conference
Schedule
