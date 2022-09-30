BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

PREDICTION: Utah 31, Oregon State 28 As much as I'd like to say that Oregon State is going to bounce back from the tough loss to USC and pull a top-15 upset on the road, I think that's going to be a tall order... Having Utah as the "bounce back" game is brutal and the Beavers are certainly going to have their work cut out for them in this one as Kyle Whittingham's squad always hangs their hat on tenacious defense and an offense capable of controlling the clock with a dominant ground game. Additionally, after the Beavers handed the Utes their only loss in Pac-12 play a year ago, there's no doubt in my mind Utah has had this contest circled. If Oregon State can play mistake-free football on offense and bring a defensive effort like we saw this last weekend against USC, I think there's a chance they could surprise and make this one a lot closer than people expect, perhaps even have a chance to pull the upset. Chance Nolan and the offense will certainly have to be better than they were a week ago against USC and the defense has to afford Utah the same offensive respect that the Trojans were given entering Corvallis... The Beavers can spring the upset, that's the difference this year compared to previous seasons, but facing a defense like Utah's on their home turf makes for a tough, tough challenge. OSU did prove they can get a road victory with the win at Fresno in week two, but Rice Eccles is an even bigger challenge as far as intense atmosphere goes... As mentioned above, I think it would need to be a near-perfect effort from OSU in all three phases combined with some Utah mistakes for this to go the Beavers' way. A tough task yes, but not impossible... OSU will keep it closer than the -10 spread indicates, but I see Utah escaping with a three-point victory... Brenden's season record (3-1) - Brenden Slaughter

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICK

PREDICTION: Utah 27 - Oregon State 17 This is a super tough bounce-back game here for Oregon State after last week's loss to USC. I do think the Beavers could win this game if they brought their best efforts and kept care of the ball, that being said, you can't beat yourself against the Utes. I'm not sure they'll be able to play rather mistake-free football for four quarters. This is the best defense the Beavers will have faced all season as well and I'm just not sure they'll be able to have enough big plays but also be able to control the game as much as they would need to, to pick up the win. Dylan's season record (3-1) - Dylan Callaghan-Croley

T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK

PREDICTION: Utah 28, Oregon State 17 The biggest challenge of the Beavers' season awaits them Sunday in SLC. The Utes have turned it around since the week one loss at Florida, blowing out Southern Utah, San Diego State, and Arizona State 142-27. They allowed just six yards on the ground to ASU last week, a massive step forward from the 230 yards they allowed to the Gators on the ground in week one. Nonetheless, as Florida showed, the yards are there for the taking if the Beavers execute well enough on the ground. How much will the Beavers lean on Jam Griffin? All the information we got this week did nothing to suggest that Jam Griffin will see more carries than he did against USC and stray away from the three-man rotation they have been using. How effective will that be against the best-run defense in the conference? How will Chance Nolan respond? All big questions that need to be answered. Ok so here's my take: I think the Utes at home are too much for the Beavers to handle. Until I see otherwise, the Beaver defense plays at a MUCH different level on the road, as opposed to at home. I can see Cam Rising getting his yards and getting Utah out to an early lead. While Nolan won't be as erratic with the ball as last week, he's going to turn the ball over at least once against this defense which has forced eight turnovers this season, and in the end, that could be the difference. The Beavers got a tough draw with the two best teams in the conference in the first two weeks of conference play, and they will drop both contests to start Pac-12 play. T.J.'s season record (4-0) - T.J. Mathewson