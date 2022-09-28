News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-28 16:19:33 -0500') }} football Edit

RECRUIT REACTIONS: Visitors react to OSU-USC game

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

This past weekend, the Oregon State staff hosted over 50 prospects at Reser Stadium for the Beavers showdown with top-10 ranked USC. Despite the Beavers coming out on the losing end of the game on Saturday evening, the reviews coming out of Corvallis from this weekend are nothing but positive for the Beavers.

MORE: WATCH: Oregon State Defense Talks Defensive Play & Previews Utah | A Closer Look At Utah | MBB: Beavers Land 2023 PF Gavin Marrs | WATCH: Oregon State Offense Recaps USC, Previews Utah | Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Press Conference | Oregon State Football By The Numbers

2024 TE Jayden Fortier - Tualatin (Tualatin, OR)

“I thought Oregon State was great, the coaching staff was amazing and really welcomed me and my mom like they’ve met us 1000 times. the game was unbelievable and the atmosphere was even crazier. at times i couldn’t even hear my mom talking to me a seat away it was that loud. Oregon State is building something special and i feel like a lot of people are going to start buying into what they’re doing. USC is a great team and the fact that Oregon State almost upset them should wake the whole country up that Oregon State is a team that’s gonna do great things. The biggest thing that stood out to me was the atmosphere. it’s like one big family at Reser stadium and it was just amazing to be there.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}