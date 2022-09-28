“I thought Oregon State was great, the coaching staff was amazing and really welcomed me and my mom like they’ve met us 1000 times. the game was unbelievable and the atmosphere was even crazier. at times i couldn’t even hear my mom talking to me a seat away it was that loud. Oregon State is building something special and i feel like a lot of people are going to start buying into what they’re doing. USC is a great team and the fact that Oregon State almost upset them should wake the whole country up that Oregon State is a team that’s gonna do great things. The biggest thing that stood out to me was the atmosphere. it’s like one big family at Reser stadium and it was just amazing to be there.”