1. Kyle Whittingham and Co. always seem to have a really talented squad on both sides... What does Oregon State have to do offensively and defensively against the Utes to have a chance at the upset?

Alex Markham: "The Utes offense has had a bad tendency to start slow, and that was even before losing star tight end Brant Kuithe for the season. Therefore, put extra focus on tight end Dalton Kincaid and make the other playmakers beat you. Utah also currently doesn’t have the dominant rushing attack that they’re used to due to Tavion Thomas’ early struggles. For Oregon State’s offense, that’s a great question. Against Florida, the Utah defense was too aggressive, struggled to contain the edges, over-pursued and missed tackles. Ever since then, however, they’ve been downright dominant. Of course, the level of competition has been lackluster, so study the Florida film meticulously and hope some of that approach can work."

2. How big of a loss is the season-ending injury to Brant Kuithe?

AM: "Huge. Huge. Huge. Huge. He was Rising’s go-to guy. If you game planned to stop him, it was a “pick your poison situation” and Dalton Kincaid would go off. Utah’s depth at tight end is impressive, but no one on the roster can provide Kuithe’s hybrid look that keeps opponents on their toes. Utah’s wide receivers only recently began to really get involved in the offense. Against SDSU, they came through, but some struggled against ASU. Either this offense is going to struggle initially or it will become more dangerous with Rising having to split up all of Kuithe’s touches. That’s the big unknown heading into the game."

3. Who are some impact playmakers on both sides that Beaver fans should be aware of?