 BeaversEdge - Game Day: Oregon State vs USC
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-25 15:19:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Oregon State vs USC

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

Conference play is here!

After going 2-1 in the non-conference, the Oregon State football team is set to kick off Pac-12 play against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum tonight!

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the #Pac12AfterDark matchup!

Who: Oregon State (2-1) @ USC (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

When: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - Los Angeles, Calif.

How to watch: FS1

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Oregon State vs USC
Staff Predictions

Board Predictions

Starters as Recruits: OSU vs USC

Injury Report

Beavers Land Florida OLB Andrew Chatfield

Every Transfer OSU Has Had Under Smith

5 Questions With USC Expert

USC Odds

Beavers Land Florida Transfer Andrew Chatfield

Interviews: Offense | Defense | Smith

Update On USC's QB Situation

What Are The Beavers Getting In Chatfield?

OSU Football By The Numbers

Depth Chart vs USC

Following The Future Week 5

Beavers In The NFL: Week 2 Recap

Brewer Leaves Utah

EDGE Pod: Previewing USC & Talkin' Andrew Chatfield

