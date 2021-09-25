Game Day: Oregon State vs USC
Conference play is here!
After going 2-1 in the non-conference, the Oregon State football team is set to kick off Pac-12 play against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum tonight!
Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the #Pac12AfterDark matchup!
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Who: Oregon State (2-1) @ USC (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12)
When: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - Los Angeles, Calif.
How to watch: FS1
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
---
Oregon State vs USC
|TEAM CONTENT
|DAM BOARD DISCUSSIONS
|RECRUITING LINKS
|
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.