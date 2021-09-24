Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs USC
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers (2-1) set to take on USC (2-1, 1-1) to open Pac-12 play, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
MORE: Insider Injury Report Week 4 | 5 Questions With USC Expert | EDGE POD: Previewing USC & Talkin' Andrew Chatfield
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
A 61-year streak is coming to an end on Saturday night...
While the Trojans have reigned supreme over Oregon State at the Coliseum since 1960, 2021 is the year that Jonathan Smith and his squad are going to emerge from the historic venue with a win.
With how Oregon State's offense has been sizzling to start the year combined with the fact that the defense has taken a step forward, I like the Beavers' chances to catch USC by surprise.
If the Beavers can come out and punch USC in the mouth similar to how Stanford was able to several weeks ago, I think they'll be able to ride that wave of momentum throughout the contest.
The Beavers will need to limit USC's explosive plays on offense, but if they're able to win the time of possession battle and tire out the Trojan defense throughout a game, they'll be in a great spot.
I expect this to be a very close game, but the script and momentum will favor the Beavers as they hold the lead throughout the contest and secure a late score to seal the deal.
Prediction: Oregon State 31, USC 28
Brenden's season record (2-1)
JARED HALUS' PICK
This game feels like one where the pieces are just coming together to be a tight contest for all four quarters.
Now I know that I have predicted Oregon State to win all three of their games so far, and I know that for some it might seem homerish, if you will, to pick them again for this one. I'm sorry to those people because that is what I am going to do.
Lots of points will be scored, and I think we continue to see a lot of production from Chance Nolan and the Oregon State offense.
A perfect two-minute drill will put the Beavs in field goal territory, where they will win this one in the final seconds.
Prediction: Oregon State 41, USC 38
Jared's season record (2-1)
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.