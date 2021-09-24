Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs USC

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

A 61-year streak is coming to an end on Saturday night... While the Trojans have reigned supreme over Oregon State at the Coliseum since 1960, 2021 is the year that Jonathan Smith and his squad are going to emerge from the historic venue with a win. With how Oregon State's offense has been sizzling to start the year combined with the fact that the defense has taken a step forward, I like the Beavers' chances to catch USC by surprise. If the Beavers can come out and punch USC in the mouth similar to how Stanford was able to several weeks ago, I think they'll be able to ride that wave of momentum throughout the contest. The Beavers will need to limit USC's explosive plays on offense, but if they're able to win the time of possession battle and tire out the Trojan defense throughout a game, they'll be in a great spot. I expect this to be a very close game, but the script and momentum will favor the Beavers as they hold the lead throughout the contest and secure a late score to seal the deal. Prediction: Oregon State 31, USC 28 Brenden's season record (2-1)

JARED HALUS' PICK