Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With USC Expert

Ryan Young: "I don't think anyone knew what to expect going into that Washington State game, but coming out of it there was a consensus feel that this team is truly galvanized around Donte Williams.

That doesn't mean they are suddenly world beaters -- some issues extended beyond just Clay Helton as head coach that will remain moving forward. But Williams has full command of this team and they will play for him the rest of the way, so I came out of that game Saturday elevating my expectations for the rest of the season. I still think the Trojans will trip up a few times on days the offensive line struggles or the offense flatlines of some of the more vulnerable spots on defense get exposed, but I think they'll be in every game and win many of them the rest of the way.

The thing with Williams is he's been able to translate the qualities that make him such an elite recruiter -- clear, honest, no-nonsense communication, relentless energy, etc. -- to now leading the whole team.

He came in and immediately made some notable changes, having USC practice in full pads on both Tuesday and Wednesday (as opposed to just Tuesdays before), demanding and executing more accountability from the team (pulling players out of the game after a penalty, etc.), calling out mistakes in practice during film review in front of the whole team, telling the players they could no longer wear hats in team meetings, etc.

And the players actually appreciate it. That's been conveyed by multiple guys on the team. They knew what was lacking and they understand why Williams is doing everything he's doing to address those areas."