Oregon State Football By The Numbers
With the Oregon State football team (2-1) set to kick off Pac-12 play against the USC Trojans (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in Los Angeles on Saturday night, BeaversEdge.com gives you a statistical breakdown of where the team stands...
TEAM
13: This past weekend against Idaho, Oregon State's defense recorded a shutout for the first since in 13 years. The Beavers' last shutout came in the 2008 Sun Bowl when they bested Pittsburgh 3-0.
54%: Oregon State's offense ranks 1st in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions, advancing the chains 54% of the time.
40%: OSU's offense ranks 7th in the conference in fourth-down conversions, converting 40% of the time (2-of-5)
44%: OSU's defense ranks 11th in the conference in opposing third-down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44% of the time.
22%: OSU's fourth-down defense ranks second in the Pac-12 and 22nd nationally, allowing opponents to advance 22% of the time.
10th & 1st: Oregon State's defense currently has five interceptions on the season, which ranks them first in the Pac-12 and 10th nationally.
1st: OSU's offense has recorded the highest total offensive yardage total in the conference at 1,359 yards through three games. The Beavers also rank 1st in yards per game with 453 per.
4th: OSU's passing offense ranks fourth in the conference at 259 yards per game. However, the Beavers are second in the conference in yards per attempt (8.4) and yards per completion (13.2).
1st: OSU's defense ranks first in the conference in tackles for loss (nine) and is ninth nationally.
6th: OSU's defense ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 349 yards per game.
8th: OSU's pass defense ranks eighth in the conference, allowing 254.3 yards per game.
2nd: OSU's run defense ranks second in the Pac-12, allowing 94.7 yards per game.
2nd: Oregon State's defense is tied for second in total sacks, having recorded seven through the first three games.
93%: Oregon State's red-zone scoring percentage. The Beavers have scored 13-of-the-14 times they've entered their opponents' 20. OSU is tied for the conference lead in touchdown percentage, scoring TD's 86% of the time.
36.0: Points per game scored by the OSU offense, ranking them third in the conference.
3rd: OSU's rushing attack currently ranks third in the conference in yards per game (194.0) and average per carry at 5.5.
INDVIDUAL
1st: Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor is currently the FBS leader in rushing touchdowns scored with seven.
88.0 & 6.9: Baylor ranks second in the conference in rushing yards per game (88.0) and yards per attempt (6.9).
1st: Baylor is the first Beaver since Storm Woods in 2012 to rush for multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games.
4th: QB Chance Nolan ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game at 211.3 per contest. Nolan is also fourth in yards per attempt (9.9).
2nd: Nolan is second in the conference in overall quarterback rating at 179.3.
7th: Receiver Trevon Bradford is seventh in the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game, averaging 57 yards per. Bradford is fifth in the conference in yards per catch at 14.3.
3rd: Linebacker Avery Roberts is currently ranked third in the Pac-12 in tackles with 25.
1st: Roberts is tied for the Pac-12 lead in tackles for loss with five...
6th: Linebacker Omar Speights is currently ranked sixth in the Pac-12 in tackles with 23.
2nd: Linebackers Andrzej Hughes-Murray and Riley Sharp are tied for second in the conference with two sacks each.
100%: Kicker Everett Hayes remains perfect on the season as he's made his only field goal attempt and nailed all 15 of his extra-point attempts.
72: Punter Luke Loecher currently has the 2021 Pac-12 record for the longest punt as he booted a 72-yarder against the Boilermakers.
VS USC
79: Saturday's game is the 79th matchup all-time between the Beavers and Trojans.
61: Oregon State is looking for its first win in LA versus USC in 61 years.
8: The Beavers are looking to open Pac-12 Conference play with a win for the first time in eight years (2013 vs Utah 51-48, in overtime).
10: When the two teams last met in 2018, Bradford had 10 receptions for 63 yards.
14: Fourteen Beavers on the 2021 roster appeared in the '18 game, including just four who started - Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Isaac Hodgins, Teagan Quitoriano, and Trevon Bradford.
2010: Oregon State's last win against USC came back in 2010 when the Beavers prevailed 36-7 at Reser Stadium. Jaquizz Rodgers tallied 171 total yards and one touchdown while Jordan Poyer recorded a pick-six.
----
