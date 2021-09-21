Oregon State Football By The Numbers

With the Oregon State football team (2-1) set to kick off Pac-12 play against the USC Trojans (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in Los Angeles on Saturday night, BeaversEdge.com gives you a statistical breakdown of where the team stands...

13: This past weekend against Idaho, Oregon State's defense recorded a shutout for the first since in 13 years. The Beavers' last shutout came in the 2008 Sun Bowl when they bested Pittsburgh 3-0.

54%: Oregon State's offense ranks 1st in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions, advancing the chains 54% of the time.

40%: OSU's offense ranks 7th in the conference in fourth-down conversions, converting 40% of the time (2-of-5)

44%: OSU's defense ranks 11th in the conference in opposing third-down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44% of the time.

22%: OSU's fourth-down defense ranks second in the Pac-12 and 22nd nationally, allowing opponents to advance 22% of the time.

10th & 1st: Oregon State's defense currently has five interceptions on the season, which ranks them first in the Pac-12 and 10th nationally.

1st: OSU's offense has recorded the highest total offensive yardage total in the conference at 1,359 yards through three games. The Beavers also rank 1st in yards per game with 453 per.

4th: OSU's passing offense ranks fourth in the conference at 259 yards per game. However, the Beavers are second in the conference in yards per attempt (8.4) and yards per completion (13.2).

1st: OSU's defense ranks first in the conference in tackles for loss (nine) and is ninth nationally.

6th: OSU's defense ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 349 yards per game.

8th: OSU's pass defense ranks eighth in the conference, allowing 254.3 yards per game.

2nd: OSU's run defense ranks second in the Pac-12, allowing 94.7 yards per game.

2nd: Oregon State's defense is tied for second in total sacks, having recorded seven through the first three games.

93%: Oregon State's red-zone scoring percentage. The Beavers have scored 13-of-the-14 times they've entered their opponents' 20. OSU is tied for the conference lead in touchdown percentage, scoring TD's 86% of the time.

36.0: Points per game scored by the OSU offense, ranking them third in the conference.

3rd: OSU's rushing attack currently ranks third in the conference in yards per game (194.0) and average per carry at 5.5.

