GAME DAY is here! Following a season-opening win over Boise State, the Oregon State football team has traveled to Fresno, California for a matchup with the Bulldogs... The Beavers will be looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2014...

Who: Fresno State (1-0, 0-0 MW) vs Oregon State (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Valley Children's Stadium

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

Oregon State Quick Hits

- Oregon State is coming off a 34-17 win over Boise State last Saturday to open the 2022 season. It marked the Beavers’ first season-opening win since defeating Weber State to open 2015.

- The Beavers grabbed five takeaways in the win, tying for the most during Jonathan Smith’s tenure as head coach. It was the sixth time during his tenure the Beavers captured three or more.

- Oregon State improved to 14-7 under Smith when scoring 30 or more points.- OSU also improved to 13-1 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

- OSU won its seventh consecutive home game.

- Fresno State won the last matchup between the teams, 16-14, in 2003 in Fresno. Brett Visintainer connected on a 47-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs the win. Steven Jackson and Mike Hass both scored touchdowns for the Beavers. Jackson ran for 128 yards and also caught five passes for 116 yards.