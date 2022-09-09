BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

PREDICTION: Oregon State 35, Fresno State 31 For the first time since 2014, Oregon State is starting the season 2-0... Following the impressive season-opening win over Boise State, I expect Jonathan Smith and Co. to keep up the strong play to open the season and emerge victorious from Fresno for the first time in school history. For the Beavers to come out on top in this one, I think the most important factor is going to be harassing Jake Haener as much as possible, similarly to how they handled Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier. I believe that Haener is more talented than Bachmeier, so this is going to be a really, really good test for the Oregon State defense, specifically the secondary. If defensive coordinator Trent Bray is able to dial up some pressure and the secondary plays as stout as they did last week, the Beavers will be in great shape to secure this win. Offensively, the Beavers need to establish the ground game early and often more than they did against the Broncos. Keeping Haener and the Fresno State offense on the sidelines will be key and if the Beavers can control tempo and clock with a strong ground game, it'll set them up for success. Additionally, Oregon State's passing attack will be even more effective when quarterback Chance Nolan is really able to sell the play-action... With temperatures expected to be in the low 90s around kickoff, it'll certainly be a scorcher of an evening, but if the Beavers play like they did last weekend with a few key improvements (penalties), I really like their chances in this one... OSU is currently a one-point favorite, I say they win by four... Brenden's season record (1-0) - Brenden Slaughter

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICK

PREDICTION: Fresno State 34 - Oregon State 31 As much as I would love to win brownie points from our subscribers, I will have to go against Oregon State in this one but I think this game is going to be awfully close. So if Oregon State does win, I will not be surprised. My biggest worry in this one for Oregon State is simply Jake Haener. He's simply one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and has the chance to take over any game he plays in. I think Oregon State should be able to keep the Fresno State offense at bay for the most part but Haener has a tendency to make big plays when it matters the most. He is somewhat turnover prone with nine interceptions last season but his accuracy can be deadly at times as well. Trent Bray cooked up a great game plan last week to go against Hank Bachmeier and Boise State, we'll see if he can do it again tomorrow. I think the Beavers' offense will be able to have a good amount of success in this one but will have to clean up some of their game in terms of turnovers and penalties if they want to walk out of Fresno with a 2-0 record. Dylan's season record (1-0) - Dylan Callaghan-Croley

T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK

PREDICTION: Oregon State 28, Fresno State 27 Ok, I'm going to be honest. I predicted a Beaver win on the BeaversEdge Podcast earlier this week, but this game is as much of a tossup as the sports books make it out to be (I think the line is Oregon State -1?). The biggest key for Oregon State is not falling behind by multiple scores right off the bat. It's going to be tricky going up against a veteran QB in Jake Haener, who led the Fresno State offense to three touchdowns on the first three drives last week against Cal Poly. The Beavers harassed Hank Bachmeier and Taylen Green in the pocket throughout Saturday's opener, leading to five Boise State turnovers. Haener is going to be a tougher guy to rattle, but you can't let him sit back there in the pocket and pick you apart in a favorable home environment. On the other side, I think the Beavers should be able to move the ball effectively on FSU, Cal Poly managed to get into the red zone multiple times last week. With the hot temperatures expected, it should be favorable throwing conditions, but don't count this out as an opportunity for the Beavers to use their staple of running backs to wear out the FSU defense and keep everyone else fresh. The Beavers won't win this game with another poor penalty performance as they did against the Broncos. T.J.'s season record (1-0) - T.J. Mathewson