After a long offseason, Oregon State football is back. With the Beavers kicking off their 2019 season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys tonight, BeaversEdge.com has you covered.

Who: Oklahoma State vs Oregon State

When: 7:35 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Xfinity/Comcast: 723 HD / 408 SD

Dish Network: 150

DirecTV: 219

Charter Spectrum: 211

Online Stream - (TV/Cable login required)

How to listen: Click here

---

