News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 23:12:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia linebacker set to take official to Oregon State

I3ikytfrvobsn8cr3pnp
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Fairburn (GA) linebacker and Georgia Tech commit Tyson Meiguez has an official visit to Oregon State set for the weekend of October 12th.Mieguez has been committed to Georgia Tech since April, but ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}