Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers hosting the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday night to open this years' campaign, we roll out our weekly staff predictions on Thursday.

I picked the Beavers to upset the Cowboys in the season prediction article, and I'm sticking to it. Maybe I'm crazy, but I believe that the Beavers have a real chance to shock the college football world on Friday night.'

With Jake Luton being in the best playing shape and health of his career and having a dynamic supporting cast around him, I think the Beavers will be able to establish a strong offensive rhythm.

Defensively, the Beavers are going to be interesting to keep an eye on as there's no doubt that Tim Tibesar's defensive group has improved, the question is just how much...

While Oklahoma State has offensive weapons across the board, I see Oregon State's defense standing tall and forcing a turnover when it matters most to set up the game-winning possession.

Jordan Choukair will play the role of comeback kid as he nails a field goal to lift the Beavers to a season-opening victory.

Prediction: Oregon State 38, Oklahoma State 35