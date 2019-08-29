Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Oklahoma State
Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers hosting the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday night to open this years' campaign, we roll out our weekly staff predictions on Thursday.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
I picked the Beavers to upset the Cowboys in the season prediction article, and I'm sticking to it. Maybe I'm crazy, but I believe that the Beavers have a real chance to shock the college football world on Friday night.'
With Jake Luton being in the best playing shape and health of his career and having a dynamic supporting cast around him, I think the Beavers will be able to establish a strong offensive rhythm.
Defensively, the Beavers are going to be interesting to keep an eye on as there's no doubt that Tim Tibesar's defensive group has improved, the question is just how much...
While Oklahoma State has offensive weapons across the board, I see Oregon State's defense standing tall and forcing a turnover when it matters most to set up the game-winning possession.
Jordan Choukair will play the role of comeback kid as he nails a field goal to lift the Beavers to a season-opening victory.
Prediction: Oregon State 38, Oklahoma State 35
JARED HALUS' PICK
I’m liking the Beavs. As I said in our season predictions, it is the first game after a long offseason, so both teams will be a bit rusty. Oklahoma State has some question marks defensively after coming off a season in which they allowed 32 points a game, and an improved Oregon State defense will need to lock down what was one of the nations most dangerous passing games in 2018. The Cowboys are no slouch, but I expect the Beavers to surprise some people and take this one at Reser.
Prediction: 31-27 W
MITCH MONGE'S PICK
The biggest question heading into this game is the Oregon State defense. A year after being one of the worst defenses in all of the FBS, a series of high profile transfers should help bring this team back to a competitive level. Avery Roberts, Jordan Whittley, and Addison Gumbs are all transfers who have earned a starting spot, and look to be major contributors this year. Additionally, a healthy David Morris will add depth to the secondary.
As for the offense, senior Jake Luton will roll out as the starter for his third straight season, and second in coach Brian Lindgren’s system added a sense of familiarity and comfortability. Luton has looked more mobile this camp, and his rapport with Isaiah Hodgins won’t go unnoticed. Without Trevon Bradford, the receiver depth should ensure the offense doesn’t miss a beat.
Oklahoma State returns a solid amount of starters on offense, especially at the skill positions. I believe running with two quarterbacks will hurt the Cowboys, as it will prevent either from getting into the flow of the game. The defense for Oklahoma State was also lackluster, and will look to be improved as well. I see this game being a shootout, with the Beavs winning their home opener.
Prediction: Oregon State 41 - Oklahoma State 32