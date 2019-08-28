Predicting Oregon State's 2019 Season
The second season of the Jonathan Smith era at Oregon State is nearly upon us as the Beavers are just days away from their Friday night opener against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. While expectations aren't high coming into the season, OSU has improved in a lot of areas in the offseason and will prove to be a much tougher opponent each week.
What are the expectations of the BeaversEdge.com staff? Brenden Slaughter, Jared Halus, and Mitchell Monge give their predictions for each game in this in-depth season prediction article.
August 30 - Oklahoma State - 7:30 p.m.
Brenden's Take: I’ve gone back and forth on this game over the course of the summer and it's entirely certain that I won't know for sure what my prediction is until just before kickoff on Friday night. While I see the Cowboys being just a little bit better as they're the more established program, the Beavers are going into this contest with everything to prove and nothing to lose after last seasons 2-10 campaign. Mike Gundy and Co. will bring the offensive fireworks, but an inspired effort coupled with the magic of Reser Stadium and a late Jordan Choukair field goal gives the Beavers a victory in Corvallis.
Result: W 38-35
Record: 1-0
---
Jared’s Take: As I pointed out in our mailbag, I think this one is going to be a lot closer than people think. With the spread currently at 15.5, I am fairly certain that Oregon State will beat it. I am going to go further out on a limb, however, and say that Oregon State takes this one. Both offenses will be getting rid of the rust, and the defenses will keep them alive. It will be close, but a last second attempt at the win for the Cowboys will fail and the Beavers will emerge as the victors. First game of the season, Friday night, Reser Stadium. Why not?
Result: W 31-27
Record: 1-0
---
Mitch's Take: Oregon State comes out hot at home and starts the season off on the right foot with a solid win over Oklahoma St. The defense will have much to prove, but I believe with the instant impact transfers, there will be an immediate improvement. I see the two-quarterback situation becoming a problem for Gundy & Co., and with miscommunication and sloppy offense, the Beavs win their home opener.
Result: W 42-31
Record: 1-0
September 7 - @ Hawaii- 6pm PM PT
Brenden's Take: If I'm going, to be honest, Hawaii's upset of Arizona in Honolulu in week zero sent a chill up my spine about this contest. Nick Rolovich's Warriors are out for blood after putting the college football world on notice in week one that they're no longer the pushover Hawaii team of the past few seasons. Given that the Beavers and Warriors share a large history, this contest figures to be a bit of an emotional one. Both receivers coach Kefense Hynson and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa were on Rolovich's staff back in 2017, with Suiaunoa serving as the defensive coordinator while Hynson was in the same capacity. Additionally, right-tackle Brandon Kipper started his career with the Warriors. Toss in the fact that Rolovich ripped the Beavers in the offseason, and there's plenty of reason that this game is gonna carry some extra juice. However, Hawaii has to sit on that emotional and draining win over the Wildcats for two long weeks while the Beavs will be coming off a win against the Cowboys. The Beavs escape the islands 2-0 thanks to a late score...
Result: W 45-42
Record:
---
Jared’s Take: The views in Hawaii won’t be quite as amazing as watching the Beavers start their season 2-0. Hawaii began the season in impressive fashion with a scary win over Arizona and will have two weeks to prep for their game against Oregon State, but the Beavers will be 1-0 and confident heading into the game as well. Beavs win in an offensive shootout.
Result: W 48-45
Record: 2-0
---
Mitch's Take: The Beavs have struggled on the road recently, and after Hawaii’s defeat of Arizona, this seems like a scare game for OSU. I think the travel and planning affect the game, but I don’t feel like OSU will adequately predict how much fire Hawaii is going to come out with. Of course, the turnovers are an issue for Hawaii (in the AZ game), but the way the defense kept them in the game may be trouble for OSU. I see the Beavs getting punched in the mouth early, and a botched comeback attempt.
Result: L 38-35
Record: 1-1
