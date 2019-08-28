Brenden's Take: If I'm going, to be honest, Hawaii's upset of Arizona in Honolulu in week zero sent a chill up my spine about this contest. Nick Rolovich's Warriors are out for blood after putting the college football world on notice in week one that they're no longer the pushover Hawaii team of the past few seasons. Given that the Beavers and Warriors share a large history, this contest figures to be a bit of an emotional one. Both receivers coach Kefense Hynson and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa were on Rolovich's staff back in 2017, with Suiaunoa serving as the defensive coordinator while Hynson was in the same capacity. Additionally, right-tackle Brandon Kipper started his career with the Warriors. Toss in the fact that Rolovich ripped the Beavers in the offseason, and there's plenty of reason that this game is gonna carry some extra juice. However, Hawaii has to sit on that emotional and draining win over the Wildcats for two long weeks while the Beavs will be coming off a win against the Cowboys. The Beavs escape the islands 2-0 thanks to a late score...

Result: W 45-42

Record:

---

Jared’s Take: The views in Hawaii won’t be quite as amazing as watching the Beavers start their season 2-0. Hawaii began the season in impressive fashion with a scary win over Arizona and will have two weeks to prep for their game against Oregon State, but the Beavers will be 1-0 and confident heading into the game as well. Beavs win in an offensive shootout.

Result: W 48-45

Record: 2-0

---

Mitch's Take: The Beavs have struggled on the road recently, and after Hawaii’s defeat of Arizona, this seems like a scare game for OSU. I think the travel and planning affect the game, but I don’t feel like OSU will adequately predict how much fire Hawaii is going to come out with. Of course, the turnovers are an issue for Hawaii (in the AZ game), but the way the defense kept them in the game may be trouble for OSU. I see the Beavs getting punched in the mouth early, and a botched comeback attempt.

Result: L 38-35

Record: 1-1