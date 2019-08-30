News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 08:07:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State to host big names for season-opener

Zzm3yxfgs5osakwiwzpq
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Oregon State will begin their season tonight at 7:30 against Oklahoma State at Reser Stadium. Aside from the Beaver and Cowboy faithful, there will be some important eyes on this game.With high sch...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}