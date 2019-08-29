Johnson: " The general expectation among the fanbase is that the Cowboys will be better in 2019. How much better depends on some unknowns, but not flirting with the .500 mark all season is a good place to start. It's an oversimplification, but last season OSU was as good or bad as Taylor Cornelius was on a given day. He had enough good days to finish above .500 and win a bowl game, but a good portion of the fanbase spent a lot of last season wishing to see Dru Brown or Spencer Sanders running the offense. Of course, they'll finally get their wish on Friday night."

Johnson: "Mike Gundy has maintained all fall that the two are too close to name one the starter, but that if it changes he will let us know. Frankly, I kind of doubt that he would announce it if one of them separated and would be QB1 on Friday night, but it's likely a moot point. I expect both will play and likely in pretty equal amounts. Brown is probably the more polished passer, while Sanders is a stronger runner. In response to questions about the quarterbacks, or having a new offensive coordinator, Gundy likes to say "we're going to do what we do." In many respects, he means it. However, when it comes to play-calling, I do think you'll see some different plays that cater to each guy's strengths."